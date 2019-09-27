Tiger, formerly known as Bam Bam, was adopted in June by Carolyn & Denny Lavelle. A few months prior to the adoption, Carolyn found Tiger through Adopt-A-Pet online. In June, she received an email from RoRescue that Tiger was ready to be adopted. He is a 6 year-old Maltese/Pom mix and it was definitely love at first sight for both Tiger and the Lavelles. He is so sweet and lovable and prefers to be by their side at all times. Tiger has made it perfectly clear that his role in life is to make his humans happy.
Welcome to SaddleBrooke, Tiger!