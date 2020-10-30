To say that 2020 has been an unusual year for us at SB Pet Rescue Network is clearly an understatement. Over COVID-19 concerns we cancelled our large group fundraising events. Accordingly, it is quite humbling to report that our loyal and generous members continued to send in donations even during this uncertain period. These contributions have allowed us to donate over $4,000 toward the accounts of rescue groups in Tucson and Pinal County that routinely save sick, injured and senior dogs and cats from both Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) and Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC).
We were also able to contribute $2000 to Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter & Rescues toward the purchase of a dental machine for PCACC. In addition, the generous in-kind donations of SB residents to our monthly pick-up program allowed us to provide ongoing support to PACC, PCACC, Cody’s Friends and our rescue partners, Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary and Oracle Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation.
Believe it or not we have reached the fourth quarter of 2020 and it is time to renew your annual membership to the Network. All renewals received from this point forward will be valid through year end 2021. If you are not a current member, please consider joining now. For $20 a year you can help us continue our efforts to help homeless pets.
Please go to our website www.sbpetrescue.com and print the membership from the “join-donate page. You can either drop off or mail the form along with a check. Please make check payable to SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network.
Mail your check to:
SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network
c/o Carol Merlini,
63267 E. Brooke Park Drive,
Tucson, AZ 85739
We are honored by the continuing generous support we have in the SaddleBrooke community. Thank you for donating and for volunteering!
Donations to the Network are not tax deductible.