It’s that time of year again—time to renew your annual membership with SB Pet Rescue Network. If you are not a current member, please consider joining now. All membership renewals and new memberships received from Friday, November 1 forward will be valid through year end 2020. For $20 a year, you can help us continue our efforts to help homeless pets get that second chance at a loving home. You’ll have access to our newsletter and advance notice of all our special events.
The impact of your compassion is being felt far beyond our immediate community. As a result of a record fundraiser last fall at the ‘I Don’t Want It’ sale, the Wags & Walkers group was able to purchase two new syringe pumps for the clinic at Pima Animal Care Center (PACC). Syringe pumps deliver small doses of medication or fluids for acute care. Many trauma cases pass through the clinic weekly and now they will have these syringe pumps to help in providing critical care to sick and injured pets. Your generous in-kind donations in our monthly pick-up program allowed us to provide ongoing support to Cody’s Friends Charity, PACC and Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC). In addition, thus far for 2019 the Network has donated over $5000 toward the veterinary accounts of local Tucson rescues that routinely save sick, injured and senior dogs and cats from both PACC and PCACC.
You can renew your membership online at http://www.sbpetrescue.com/join-donate.html or by check, made payable to SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network. You can drop off or mail to: SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network, c/o Carol Merlini, 63267 E. Brooke Park Drive, Tucson, AZ 85739.
We are honored by the continuing generous support we have in the SaddleBrooke community. Thank you for donating and for volunteering!
Donations to the Network are not tax deductible.