Summertime in the desert can be a difficult time for our furry family members for many reasons: high temperatures, monsoons, and holiday fireworks. From training techniques to desensitizing, we can help alleviate some of the stress for our canine friends.

Desensitization

Noises can generally cause stress and varying reactions in our canines. Desensitizing our friends can help them deal with this and can help build self-confidence. One suggestion I often give is to find a reward that your dog would take under any circumstance, such as: cheese, hot dog, or freeze-dried beef liver (in moderation and only when training). These high value rewards can help to redirect and teach them that when these noises happen, they are safe. Making the noise or playing a noise on YouTube and then rewarding your pup can help prepare them for those situations that we cannot control. Some dogs may need us to start the noise at a low volume and raise it slowly, but regardless of the volume level, be sure to treat your pup with the high value reward as the noise is playing. Consistent repetition, like what we do when we train a command like ‘sit’, is key and what makes this an effective technique.

Touching to Calm

Just like in humans, the power of touch can help immensely with stress. Three touching exercises that help limit stress include: pressure on the chest plate in circular motions, lightly pulling the ears, and lightly pulling and bringing up the tail. Not only do these motions help alleviate stress in both the human and the canine, but the connection between the handler and canine improves as well! Doing this before and during storms and fireworks can limit stress and help our furry friends feel safe.

Calming Aids

Many of these items work wonders in stressful situations, but finding the correct one for you and your pup can be the tough part. Here are some things to consider:

Calming treats and CBD oil, if used consistently, work well for many, however, it can be difficult for some to find the correct dosage. Do your research and ask your trainer or veterinarian what they’ve seen the best results with to help narrow down the search.

The Thunder Shirt is a way of swaddling your pup like a baby and it uses pressure to comfort. You can also achieve this effect by holding your dog with a bit of pressure. YouTube, again, has some videos on how to do this on your own without buying the shirt.

For the dogs that don’t like wearing something, weighted blankets can give that little bit of pressure to calm.

Liki Mats are a relatively new product in the pet world, but can help relieve stress. The act of licking can help reduce stress, and I like to use cream cheese or peanut butter on the silicone mat and then freeze it prior to giving it before or during stressful situations.

Calming collars can also be a great way to relieve everyday stress, and are a great place to start for regular use. The idea of these collars is that they give off a pheromone like the mother dog and this can have a calming effect.

When it comes to any calming aid, it is imperative to train and expose dogs to the things that cause stress.

Jeremy Brown is the Owner of The Complete Canine in Tucson, Arizona.