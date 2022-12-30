Win-win-win situations don’t present themselves every day, but boy is it great when they do! Two events recently sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Dog Park Association (SDPA), turned out to be just that.

The first was Photos with Santa to which our volunteers, Santa Camilo Gotay (Eagle Crest resident and Oracle School Board School Member) and photographers Eric Peffer and Nelson Rodriguez (SaddleBrooke residents) donated their considerable talent. Participating pup parents donated over $500 to the Friends Of Pinal County Animal Shelter and Rescues. After the event, Pam Boedeker said, “Thank you for giving Mulligan a chance to plead his case to Santa early in the season. He behaved very well for Santa. Maybe he will make the Good Dog List after all.” Judging from the smile on Santa’s face during the shoot, all the pups made the list.

Three days later, the SDPA held its annual dinner at Cadillac Chaparral Steakhouse and Saloon. The venue was perfect for the sold-out event as attendees enjoyed the laid-back atmosphere, the opportunity to visit with friends while sporting their western wear, and of course, the great food. Best of all though, was the wonderful silent auction and other donations which raised over $2,700. SDPA Vice-President and event coordinator Nadine McAfee was elated and effusive about the tremendous generosity of both local businesses and SaddleBrooke residents.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

As this event was also a fundraiser for the Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter and Rescues, the non-profit’s Board Chairperson and SaddleBrooke resident Mera Laureys, spoke of the tremendous need at the animal shelter in Casa Grande in terms of donations and volunteers. Katrina Rodriguez, Pinal County Animal Care, and Control (PCACC) Deputy Director thanked the SaddleBrooke community for its tremendous support and provided more detail about the shelter which is at double or triple capacity much of the year. Volunteer needs Katrina said, include fostering, walking dogs, doing laundry (with the new washer generous SaddleBrooke supporters helped buy), and more. Monetary donations are used for food, medical and dental care, dog training, and much more. More information can be found about Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter and Rescues at FriendsofPinal.org and the PCACC’s website is at Pinal.gov under Pets on the menu at left.

About that win-win-win. The SDPA is proud of its role in helping provide a better life for the pups and kitties during their stay in our Pinal County Shelter, making it more likely they’ll find their happy ending in a forever home. Donors and volunteers give from their hearts and feel great about making a real difference. Finally, our furry friends at the shelter get the surgeries they need, enough food to eat, platform beds to keep them off the cold concrete, and clean blankets and towels. They also, if they are very lucky, get one more walk, one more pet, one more treat, and maybe, just maybe, a loving family to call their own.