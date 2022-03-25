All the dogs in Unit 17 seem to be able to tell time. They start bugging their humans to hit the golf cart path well before the golf courses close. They know that when shadows grow long, it's time for the fur baby "Meetup" on Catalina 1 and 2.
This end of the day celebration occurs 365 or 366 days of the year. It's time when neighbors and dogs socialize, friends are made, and treats flow freely. Come rain, shine, sleet, snow, wind gusts or dry heat, you'll see this pack of canines and humans on the cart path.
This time has become so special that even the non-dog owners join in on the fun. Couples walk or drive the cart paths fully loaded with dog treats, even though they have no dog. Our dogs are so accustomed to getting treats from walkers or golf carts, that they approach everyone and every golf cart with expectation and joy. In fact, most of our furry friends actually think the golf carts only exist to bring treats to them. If our dogs see a golf cart, the expectation is that there are treats in that cart just for them. Many of us have had our dogs joyfully jump in the cart of a total stranger to get some of that love! Talk about a great way to make new friends!
In Unit 17 we are preparing for even more fun. The Social Committee is working hard on upcoming events. Members of the Social Committee include Brenda Seaman (chair), Barbara Barr, Corky Bosch, Arlene DesJardins, David Dodd, Faith Fromson, Robyn Gearhart, Linda Gray, Shirley Husker, Jake Jacobson, Patrick Polencheck, and Betty Weller.
Thursday, March 17 is St. Patty's Day and our annual "wearing of the green" Unit 17 party. The St. Patrick's Day party is being held in the home of Linda Gray and Frank Buck. Residents need to RSVP to Linda and bring a dish to share as well as beverages.
Our annual "Spring Fling" will be held Sunday, April 24 at the Activity Center. The outdoor games will begin at 4:30 p.m. and there are prizes. This year, the menu features chili with baked potatoes and toppings, along with ice cream and cookies from the Stoney Flower Bakers. Ken Mariah, a comedian from SaddleBrooke, will entertain us. Residents must RSVP to David Dodd by Friday, April 15.
As the sun sets on Unit 17, we cherish the friendships we have made in our unit. Whether we gather on the golf course, in homes, at our unit parties, or by the piano of Dan Bergquist, it's always great to have fun with our neighborhood friends!