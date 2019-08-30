Saddlebrooke Wags and Walkers began volunteering at Pima Animal Care Center primarily to exercise shelter dogs that would not otherwise get a chance to go outside.
Over the years other volunteer opportunities opened up: one of which was the Veterinary Clinic. PACC reported 2,000 lifesaving surgeries and almost 9,000 spay and neuters were performed in 2018. Now PACC has four veterinarians who are doing even more surgeries to save injured animals and help decrease the population of stray and feral pets. The clinic is very busy and can always use help from volunteers.
Wags and Walkers, Doris Tassin, Kay Erb and Elise Schonberger teamed up to assist with a variety of jobs in the veterinary clinic. Doris says they never know what to expect when they arrive each Tuesday. Sometimes they help with grooming of a dog before surgery or give a new intake dog a bath before it goes up for adoption. On a normal day they may help the technicians before surgery, monitor them after surgery and prepare kennels for their recovery. Volunteers are also needed to take ICU dogs outside for potty breaks during the day.
Doris and Elise are also ‘Clinic Runners’. They bring adoptable dogs and cats that have been identified by dog walkers or kennel attendants as having a health problem to the clinic for evaluation. Once they are cleared by the Vet Doctors, they are returned to their kennel, or, if not cleared, they are treated and may stay in the clinic. The animal may also be observed in their kennels for lethargy, cough, vomit, or general malaise and Doris and Elise report back to the clinic. Every day is different and that’s what makes volunteering in the clinic interesting. Other responsibilities include helping with inventory control and distributing donated items.
Kay mainly cleans surgical instruments after they are used by the veterinarians. There could be three surgery tables being used at one time, and another table in use in the dental surgical room. All those surgeries produce a lot of dirty instruments. Kay follows the process set up to clean, sanitize, and make up spay and neuter instrument packets that are sterilized in an autoclave. Kay feels the job she does in the clinic helps keep a ready supply of surgical instruments for use by the very busy veterinarians.
Doris, Kay and Elise were very excited when funds from the ‘I Don’t Want It Sale” last year were directed to the clinic. Donating two intravenous Infusion Pumps was a significant investment and a huge relief to the Veterinarians. Now, small amounts of medicine can be administered to critically ill patients on a 24 hour basis. That helps save lives.