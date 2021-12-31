Thank you SaddleBrooke shoppers!
The Wags & Walkers group had another VERY SUCCESSFUL fundraiser at this year’s “I Don’t Want It” Sale. We had a tremendous response to our plea for donations, so we had lots of very nice items available for sale at our “For Pets Sake Boutique”. This year, we concentrated our efforts on fine jewelry items, purses, scarves and other accessories.
We are so thankful for all of our wonderful donors and to everyone who supported us by shopping at this year’s sale. We also want to thank this year’s IDWI sale team leaders Joanne Marmon and Kay Erb. They did a fantastic job with creative ideas for promoting and selling all our nice sale items. But the sale didn’t end on the day of the sale. Many of our jewelry items will be carried over for future sales with the balance of items that didn’t sell going to a special rescue group, Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary. So all proceeds will benefit the pets!
Thanks to you we will be able to donate over $6,000 to the support the clinic at Pima Animal Care Center as well as behavioral needs for the pets at PACC. We are grateful for your continuing enthusiastic support for this annual fundraiser.