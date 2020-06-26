Each year, for more than ten years, the Wags & Walkers group has spent 100’s of hours picking up and pricing items for the annual ‘I Don’t Want It’ sale. All proceeds from the sale benefit the pets at Pima Animal Care Center (PACC). This year the group donated four syringe pumps to the PACC clinic. A syringe pump administers a controlled fluid rate to keep an injured animal hydrated and to support their body as it begins the healing process. We are so grateful to the many SaddleBrooke residents who support us through this sale each year.
“Without support from our community, like the generosity of SaddleBrooke Wags and Walkers, PACC simply wouldn’t have the resources to save as many pets in need. The clinic at PACC sees multiple trauma cases every day and specialized equipment, like syringe pumps, makes miracles happen. We’re thankful to have this great support to expand PACC’s life-saving capacity,” says Sara Wolfe Vaughan, Development and Marketing Specialist for Friends of PACC.
The Wags & Walkers group has volunteered at PACC since 2005. We have continued to volunteer through the COVID-19 pandemic to support the animals in the clinic and shelter as well as our fellow community members through the Outreach programs at PACC.