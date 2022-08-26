Thanks to the support of our wonderful SaddleBrooke neighbors, Wags & Walkers was able to donate over $6,000 of equipment to support the clinic at Pima Animal Care Center as well as the volunteer dog walkers at Pima Aniaml Ccontrol Center. We are grateful for your continuing enthusiastic support for this annual fundraiser. In 2022, we were able to donate an Anesthesia pump, several X-ray mitts & aprons, a vaporizer and two Laryngoscope sets to the PACC clinic from the 2021 proceeds. In addition, we were able to donate several communication radios to the PACC volunteers to be used by dog walking volunteers.

We are gearing up to collect donations for the 2022 I Don’t Want It Sale. This year’s sale will be held on Saturday, October 15. Wags & Walkers will again be attending with our “For Pet’s Sake Boutique”. We are looking for donations only of gently-used jewelry, scarves, purses and accessories. You may drop off your donations at:

63457 E. Squash Blossom Lane inside the wall under the ramada between the casita and the house or

65264 E. Emerald Ridge Drive on the bench near the front door.

No need to ring the doorbell or knock on the door please.

Please drop off all your donations NO LATER than Saturday, October 1.

If you are interested in more information on this event, please email Kay Erb at erbkm@aol.com or Monica Gray at mdgmessos@yahoo.com.