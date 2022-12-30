As 2022 comes to a close, and we look ahead to 2023, the Friends of Pinal County (FoP) Animal Shelter and Rescues Board is incredibly grateful. Grateful for all the very generous donations and support the SaddleBrooke community and others have provided. Grateful for the incredibly caring and dedicated staff at Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC). Grateful most of all, for the positive impact we’ve been able to make together, on the lives of the homeless dogs and cats at our county shelter.

The workload of the PCACC is daunting. They care for 3,000 to 5,500 animals each year and although the facility can comfortably house 140 dogs, it typically overflows with double and triple that number year-round. The shelter, located in Casa Grande, is the largest and only open-admission shelter in Pinal County and despite the challenges, has an impressive live release rate of 97.4 percent.

Since we believe in a humane and compassionate future for every dog and cat in Pinal County, Friends of Pinal (FoP) County Animal Shelter and Rescues is committed to supporting PCACC. We do this by funding lifesaving veterinary care, training, and supplies necessary to enhance quality of life and adoptability. In 2022, FoP contributed over $50,000 to PCACC and their supporting rescue organizations thanks to the generous donations of our supporters.

Now as we begin our fourth year of operation, we are excited about where we will go from here. A recent strategic planning effort highlighted where to focus our efforts and we look forward to achieving some lofty goals. At the same time, PCACC is slated to have a $4.5M renovation beginning in May 2023, which will include a new clinic and some other sorely needed facility improvements. This clinic will enable more procedures to be performed in-house, allowing for more animal care to be provided within existing funding constraints.

Thank you to all those who have been a part of FoP’s success in helping make a difference. To those who might be interested in joining the effort, we invite you to check out our newly retooled website at FriendsofPinal.org. You’ll find a variety of ways to help our furry friends. Whether you’d prefer to give money, stay in the ‘Brooke to volunteer, or make the peaceful drive to Casa Grande, there is a way for you to help.

Please send us an email at info@FriendsofPinal.org if you would like to help or have any questions. We are counting on you because they are counting on us!