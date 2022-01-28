A local real estate team was delighted to dedicate the start of their support of SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network with a donation of $2442.00, presented to the SBPRN Board on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.
Beth Fedor and her partners at Realty Executive Arizona Territory’s Make Your Move Matter Team, Lynn Dent and Jo Parsons, have added SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue to a list of local non-profit charities that their clients may select for the team’s community give back program. When you buy or sell a home with Make Your Move Matter, 10 percent of their commission goes directly to the charity of their client’s choosing.
When asked why they added SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network to their list, Beth said, “We are excited that SBPRN is now an official 501c3 tax exempt organization. Many of our SaddleBrooke clients already know the good work that SBPRN does, and we know our clients in the wider Tucson area will be impressed by SBPRN’s far-reaching assistance to homeless and hurting dogs and cats in both Pinal and Pima counties. Now our animal-loving clients’ moves can matter in the lives of these precious animals!”
This donation to SBPRN comes at the request of Lynn and Jane Laureys who hired Beth’s team to sell their SaddleBrooke home, and purchase their present home in the Preserve. The Laureys’ sister-in-law, Mera Laureys, is a resident of SaddleBrooke and founder of Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter and Rescues, which is among at least eight animal care groups that SBPRN helps to support. Friends of Pinal County Animal Shelter and Rescues is a nonprofit that raises funds to pay for medical and dental vet equipment not funded by the county. They also raise funds for medical and rehabilitation expenses for injured animals, as well as supplies for the safety and welfare of animals at the Pinal County Shelter.
In 2021 alone, the Realty Executive Arizona Territory’s Make Your Move Matter Team gave approximately $60,000 to local charities, including SaddleBrooke Community Outreach and Senior Village at SaddleBrooke. Now, they can add SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network to their list!
To learn more about SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network, go to sbpetrescue.com, and “like” our Facebook page, which is updated daily with news of animals who have been rescued and those who are still in need of adoption or special attention.