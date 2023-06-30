In June, Pinal County Manager Leo Lew reported to the Board of Supervisors that the Pinal County Animal Care and Control facility (PCACC) is over-capacity, with 231 animals in their care. A shelter renovation is slated to begin this month, and will include a clinic for in-house medical care, but additional kennel space, (there are only 152 kennels currently), is not part of the renovation. PCACC Director Audra Michel said in late May that although they’ve been a no-kill shelter since 2018, “Euthanasia is a reality we have to start looking at”.

Overcrowding, unfortunately, is nothing new and not unique to PCACC. Post-pandemic animal surrenders, a backlog of spay and neuter requirements, and a focus on making shelters “no-kill” all contribute to the problem. Whatever the cause, overcrowding isn’t ideal for the animals or the people caring for them.

PCACC currently has at least 19 dogs that have been in the shelter for an average of one-and-a-half-years. Employees work hard to care for them, but they are short-staffed and underfunded. The truth is, as much as they try to get every dog walked daily, sometimes it just doesn’t happen. This of course, combined with the noisy, unnatural environment of the shelter, doesn’t always help the dogs present well when people walk the kennels looking for a pet to adopt.

So, you ask, what can you do to help? Here’s a list:

Adopt Don’t Shop. There are lots of wonderful dogs at PCACC and at rescues. Learn more at friendsofpinal.org/foster-adopt.

Ensure Your Pets Are Registered and Microchipped. Pinal County requires registration of all dogs to ensure compliance with state rabies vaccination law. Learn more at pinal.gov under Animal Care & Control. Call PCACC at (520) 509-3555 to learn about their free microchipping.

Foster a PCACC Pup. Aren’t vacations fun? Shelter dogs enjoy them too and you could make that possible. Learn more at friendsofpinal.org/foster-adopt.

Volunteer to Walk Dogs at the Shelter. PCACC always needs volunteers to walk the dogs. No special training or experience is needed, volunteers 16 and older can just show up at the shelter Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. If walking the dogs isn’t for you, there are plenty of other jobs you can do. Learn more at friendsofpinal.org/volunteer.

Sponsor a Pup. As mentioned earlier, some dogs have been in the shelter for a long time and just need to meet the right person or family. Sometimes, they need training to help them prepare for adoption. The staff does what they can to prepare the dogs and your sponsorship helps make additional resources available. Learn more at friendsofpinal.org/sponsor.

Finally, you can donate to Friends of Pinal. We assist PCACC and their supporting rescue organizations by funding lifesaving veterinary care, training, and supplies necessary to enhance adoptability. Your donations help bridge the gaps in funding to ensure animals in need get the second chance they deserve. Thanks in advance for making a donation online today at friendsofpinal.org/donate.