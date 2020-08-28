Mission: Enhancing the quality of life for SaddleBrooke residents by heightening awareness of senior needs through information and education.
In an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, and considering that most of our residents are in a vulnerable position, this program was closed.
Governor Doug Ducey has announced partial opening of various services. At this time, our program is being evaluated for opening the SaddleBrooke Prescription Drug Drop-Off Program. When the decision is made, it will be announced through various communication methods. Our goal is to utilize this valuable service.
Please be safe and healthy.