This Month’s Dates:
- Friday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Drop off your unused prescription drugs at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Saddlebrooke Substation located in Mini Market near Bank of the West.Place pills in plastic bags.
Remember:
This is a servicer provided by Saddlebrooke Community Volunteers of HOA-1 and HOA-2. If you have any questions, please call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181.
NO liquids, creams, needles or syringes are accepted.
- Second Friday, each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Fourth Tuesday, each month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.