Are you one of our residents, new or old, that are unaware of the convenient service our volunteers provide?

Stop by the Sheriff’s Office Substation in the Mini Mart area here in SaddleBrooke on the following times and dates to dispose of those pills:

Second Friday of Each Month - June 9, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fourth Tuesday of Each Month - June 26, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Please be sure to empty the contents from the plastic containers into sealed Ziploc or similar bags.

Volunteers

Esta Goldstein – (520) 825-1181; Myrna Ellis – (520) 825-7344; Trudy Hogan – (520) 360-2225; Danna Koelling – (520) 825-9678; Joyce Sutay – (520) 825-4220