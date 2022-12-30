Location

Pinal County Sheriff’s Substation

63701 E. SaddleBrooke Boulevard

(A few stores away from Bank of the West.)

Schedule

Second Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, January 13

and Fourth Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, January 24.

Requirements

Please no liquids, syringes, creams, or sharps (needles) etc.

Place pills in plastic bags (no bottles).

Pills can be mixed and combined in one bag.

No liquids, creams, needles, or syringes accepted.

Correct Way to Dispose of Needles and Syringes

Place needle in a puncture proof plastic container with a screw-on lid (e.g., detergent bottle) Label container ‘DO NOT RECYCLE.’ Secure lid with duct tape. Dispose in trash can DO NOT RECYCLE.

For liquid medications, pour into water-tight container (e.g., empty butter tub). Mix in used coffee grounds, soil, or kitty litter. Secure lid with duct tape. Dispose in trash can DO NOT RECYCLE.

Volunteer Contacts

Esta Goldstein (520)825-1181; Trudy Hogan (520)360-2225; Danna Koelling (520) 825-9678; Peggy Ogler (520) 818-6360; Joyce Sutay (520) 488-0504