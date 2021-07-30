Location

Pinal County Sheriff’s Substation

63701 E. SaddleBrooke Boulevard

(A few stores away from Bank of the West.)

Schedule

Second Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, September 10;

and Fourth Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, September 28.

Requirements

  • No liquids, syringes, creams, or sharps (needles) etc.
  • Place pills in plastic bags (no bottles).
  • pills can be mixed and combined in one bag.
  • No liquids, creams, needles, or syringes accepted.

Volunteer Contacts

Esta Goldstein, (520) 825-1181; Danna Koelling, (520) 825-9678;

Merna Oakley, (520) 825-1420; and Peggy Ogier, (520) 818-6360;

Joyce Sutay (520) 486-0504.

