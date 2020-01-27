Print Articles, Billboard Ads and Photos can be submitted in one of three ways:

  1. From this website. If you have already read the general guidelines that follow, go directly to the Submission Form


  2. By sending an email to: saddlebagarticle@tucson.com, or

  3. If you are unable to submit your ad or photo electronically, you can leave them in the Saddlebag Notes “Treasure Chest” in the SaddleBrookeOne Clubhouse at the top of the staircase. (Only very short articles will be accepted in written form.)

Note: Our office at 15930 N. Oracle Rd. in Catalina can accept paid advertising but NOT articles, photos or billboard ads.

PRINT EDITION DEADLINES

Deadlines for the 2020-2021 SaddleBag Notes Print Editions

Issue

Publication Date

Article & Billboard Ad Deadline

Reservation*

Ads Due**

March

Friday, February 28

Wednesday, February 12

Wednesday, *February 12

Wednesday, **February 19

April

Friday, March 27

Wednesday, March 11

Wednesday, *March 11

Wednesday, **March 18

May

Friday, April 24

Wednesday, April 8

Wednesday, *April 8

Wednesday, **April 15

June

Friday, May 29

Tuesday, May 12

Tuesday, *May 12

Tuesday, **May 19

July

Friday, June 26

Wednesday, June 10

Wednesday, *June 10

Wednesday, **June 17

August

Wednesday, July 31

Wednesday, July 15

Wednesday, *July 15

Wednesday, **July 22

September

Wednesday, July 31

Wednesday, August 12

Wednesday, *August 12

Wednesday, **August 19

October

Friday, September 25

Wednesday, September 9

Wednesday, *September 9

Wednesday, **September 16

November

Friday, October 30

Wednesday, October 14

Wednesday, *October 14

Wednesday, **October 21

December

Thursday, November 20

Tuesday, November 4

Tuesday, *November 4

Wednesday, **October 21

January 2021

Friday, December 31

Wednesday, December 15

Wednesday, *December 15

Monday, **December 21

February 2021

Wednesday, January 29

Wednesday, January 13

Wednesday, *January 13

Wednesday, **January 20

*Reservation – Ad space muse be reserved and paid for by this date.

**Ads Due – This is the date when ads are finalized and ready to go to print.

NOTE: Delivery date to your home can vary depending on the delivery person in your area. If you did not receive a copy of the paper, extras may be available in the HOA-1 Clubhouse.

GENERAL GUIDELINES

Regardless of the submission method you choose:

Articles:

  • Do include a title.
  • Do include the full name of author of the article.
  • Do Not use text boxes or tables in articles.
  • Do Not reference the location of photos as in “(see photo below)” in the article.
  • Do Not copy articles from the Internet.
  • Do Not use capitalizations, bolding, special fonts or graphics of unknown origin.
  • Do Not submit letters to the editor.

Photos:

  • Do include photo captions at the end of the article. (For those sending by email only.)
  • Do Not use photos in pdf format; they should be in jpg or jpeg format.
  • Do Not use the date/stamp
  • Do Not copy photos from the Internet.
  • Do Not use photos of minors or include their names in articles unless you have the written permission of the parent or guardian. Download PDF Form

PRINT EDITION GUIDELINES

Photo Guidelines for the Print Edition

Photos submitted for the print edition should have the highest resolution possible but photo files should be no larger than 9.75 MB. Photos that exceed this size must be cropped or reduced before submission.

For helpful hints on taking photographs click on this link to Jim Hagedon’s articles Photography for Everyone.

WEBSITE SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

Announcements - If you have an article or obituary that needs to be published before the next print edition, you can submit it for posting on the Website.

Photos for the Reader Photos – Photos for the website do not need to have the high resolution required for the print edition. See Jim Hagedon’s article Publishing Your Photos on the Web.

Recipes - Share your favorite recipes.

  • You may send us recipes you have taken from books or the internet only if you have made substantial modifications.
  • Do not submit recipes you have downloaded from the internet or from publications unless you can provide written permission to reprint them as is.
  • You can submit a photo of the dish if it is your own photo or you have written permission to use it.
  • You may submit recipes from manufacturer website designed to promote their product.