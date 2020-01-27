Print Articles, Billboard Ads and Photos can be submitted in one of three ways:
- From this website. If you have already read the general guidelines that follow, go directly to the Submission Form
- By sending an email to: saddlebagarticle@tucson.com, or
- If you are unable to submit your ad or photo electronically, you can leave them in the Saddlebag Notes “Treasure Chest” in the SaddleBrookeOne Clubhouse at the top of the staircase. (Only very short articles will be accepted in written form.)
Note: Our office at 15930 N. Oracle Rd. in Catalina can accept paid advertising but NOT articles, photos or billboard ads.
PRINT EDITION DEADLINES
Deadlines for the 2020-2021 SaddleBag Notes Print Editions
Issue
Publication Date
Article & Billboard Ad Deadline
Reservation*
Ads Due**
March
Friday, February 28
Wednesday, February 12
Wednesday, *February 12
Wednesday, **February 19
April
Friday, March 27
Wednesday, March 11
Wednesday, *March 11
Wednesday, **March 18
May
Friday, April 24
Wednesday, April 8
Wednesday, *April 8
Wednesday, **April 15
June
Friday, May 29
Tuesday, May 12
Tuesday, *May 12
Tuesday, **May 19
July
Friday, June 26
Wednesday, June 10
Wednesday, *June 10
Wednesday, **June 17
August
Wednesday, July 31
Wednesday, July 15
Wednesday, *July 15
Wednesday, **July 22
September
Wednesday, July 31
Wednesday, August 12
Wednesday, *August 12
Wednesday, **August 19
October
Friday, September 25
Wednesday, September 9
Wednesday, *September 9
Wednesday, **September 16
November
Friday, October 30
Wednesday, October 14
Wednesday, *October 14
Wednesday, **October 21
December
Thursday, November 20
Tuesday, November 4
Tuesday, *November 4
Wednesday, **October 21
January 2021
Friday, December 31
Wednesday, December 15
Wednesday, *December 15
Monday, **December 21
February 2021
Wednesday, January 29
Wednesday, January 13
Wednesday, *January 13
Wednesday, **January 20
*Reservation – Ad space muse be reserved and paid for by this date.
**Ads Due – This is the date when ads are finalized and ready to go to print.
NOTE: Delivery date to your home can vary depending on the delivery person in your area. If you did not receive a copy of the paper, extras may be available in the HOA-1 Clubhouse.
GENERAL GUIDELINES
Regardless of the submission method you choose:
Articles:
- Do include a title.
- Do include the full name of author of the article.
- Do Not use text boxes or tables in articles.
- Do Not reference the location of photos as in “(see photo below)” in the article.
- Do Not copy articles from the Internet.
- Do Not use capitalizations, bolding, special fonts or graphics of unknown origin.
- Do Not submit letters to the editor.
Photos:
- Do include photo captions at the end of the article. (For those sending by email only.)
- Do Not use photos in pdf format; they should be in jpg or jpeg format.
- Do Not use the date/stamp
- Do Not copy photos from the Internet.
- Do Not use photos of minors or include their names in articles unless you have the written permission of the parent or guardian. Download PDF Form
PRINT EDITION GUIDELINES
Photo Guidelines for the Print Edition
Photos submitted for the print edition should have the highest resolution possible but photo files should be no larger than 9.75 MB. Photos that exceed this size must be cropped or reduced before submission.
For helpful hints on taking photographs click on this link to Jim Hagedon’s articles Photography for Everyone.
WEBSITE SUBMISSION GUIDELINES
Announcements - If you have an article or obituary that needs to be published before the next print edition, you can submit it for posting on the Website.
Photos for the Reader Photos – Photos for the website do not need to have the high resolution required for the print edition. See Jim Hagedon’s article Publishing Your Photos on the Web.
Recipes - Share your favorite recipes.
- You may send us recipes you have taken from books or the internet only if you have made substantial modifications.
- Do not submit recipes you have downloaded from the internet or from publications unless you can provide written permission to reprint them as is.
- You can submit a photo of the dish if it is your own photo or you have written permission to use it.
- You may submit recipes from manufacturer website designed to promote their product.