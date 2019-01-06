Before “Jurassic Park” was published in 1990, most people thought of birds when they heard the word “raptor.” The book and Stephen Spielberg’s movie, though, gave a new perspective to raptors, and for years following the movie’s release, more people likely pictured velociraptor dinosaurs than birds of prey. Those vicious creatures weren’t just a figment of Michael Crichton’s imagination, but in fact ancient ancestors of today’s birds that terrorized the plains of Mongolia some 75 million years ago. It’s well known that dinosaurs are distant ancestors of birds, and the velociraptor is one of the most bird-like dinosaurs yet discovered. They weren’t much bigger than a turkey, weighing in at 33 pounds. They couldn’t fly, but they did have feathers, likely vestigial remains from ancestors of their own that did fly. Although flightless, they were fast, possibly able to run up to 40 miles per hour, and they were rapacious killers living up to their name, Latin for ‘swift plunderer.’ In addition to feathers, they resembled today’s birds in other ways: they had wishbones, brooded their nests, had hollow bones and possessed a unique wrist bone which allowed their wrists to swivel sideways in a flapping motion. Velociraptors also had a sickle-shaped talon on the toe of each foot, which they employed like a switchblade knife, a hook that ensnared prey not unlike the talons of today’s raptors.
None of the U.S. raptors are as big or vicious as velociraptors, but they are impressive in their variation, and Arizona is home to both extremes. Golden Eagles are the largest, with a wingspan of more than 7 feet, and the smallest is the tiny Elf Owl, smaller than a House Sparrow at 5 ¾ inches. Regardless of size, they’re birds of prey, carnivores that kill and eat mammals, reptiles, amphibians, insects, rodents and other birds. ‘Raptor’ is a generalized classification, not a taxonomic designation, and the term is used to differentiate them from other birds through three distinguishing traits: hooked bills with sharp edges, feet with sharp, curved claws or talons and keen eyesight. Raptors are found in two scientific orders, Strigiformes (148 species of owls) and Falconformes (298 species of vultures, hawks, falcons, eagles, kites and osprey). By this definition, shrikes are excluded, since they don’t have talons. Shrikes come close, though, and make up for their lack of talons by impaling their prey on razor-sharp thorns or barbed wire, giving themselves plenty of time for a leisurely lunch without getting their feet bloody.
Arizona’s raptors include 2 eagles, 2 vultures and 2 kites, 12 commonly seen hawks, 5 caracaras and falcons, a dozen owls and the Osprey. Those most common to SaddleBrooke include Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Cooper’s Hawk, Harris’s Hawk, American Kestrel and the Great Horned Owl. Our most familiar raptors are probably Red-tailed Hawks, whose local job is to keep the rabbit population in check, the Great Horned Owl, who can swallow a pack rat daily and the Cooper’s Hawk, whose favorite dish is Mourning Dove de la journée. Be thankful the list doesn’t include velociraptors.
If you have questions or comments about SaddleBrooke’s birds, or to receive emailed information about bird walks led by Bob and Prudy, call 825-9895 or email bobandpru@aol.com. Previously published articles can be found at www.birdingthebrookeandbeyond.com