There may be a lot of special occasions coming up soon – Father’s Day, Graduations, friends and neighbors visiting – and you will find the following recipe easy to make and sure to please any palate. Some people do not like raspberries, so you might consider substituting peach or apricot preserves, or pineapple or cherry. Be brave, use your imagination; just remember to use preserves; they hold up well in the baking process.
Raspberry Crumb Cake
Make the Topping first:
3/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
2/3 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp. regular table salt
5 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
Stir nuts, sugar, flour, and salt in a medium bowl.
Drizzle with the melted butter and toss until clumps form.
Set aside.
Next, you’ll need these ingredients for the Cake:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. regular table salt
10 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
1 cup granulated sugar
3 large eggs
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup raspberry preserves
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Lightly butter a 9-inch round cake pan and dust with flour, tapping out excess. (Note: I use “Baker’s Joy”-butter & flour in a spray can)
Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl.
Beat butter and sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium until light and fluffy (about 2 min.)
Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating after each; beat in vanilla.
Add flour mixture, beating on low to combine.
Transfer 1/2 cup of the batter to a small bowl; stir in preserves.
Spread the remaining batter in the prepared cake pan.
Spread the preserve mixture over the top and sprinkle with topping.
Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, about 35 to 40 minutes.