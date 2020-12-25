Saddlebag Notes has been fortunate to have a wonderful group of volunteers who have delivered the monthly papers to homes in their respective units for more than 27 years. Our volunteer team consists of over 100 people who serve as delivery persons and their backups. Our volunteers have made it possible to award more than five hundred thousand dollars in grants to various charitable service organizations in SaddleBrooke and the surrounding area during those twenty-seven years. In order to continue this wonderful program of giving, we are looking for some new volunteers.
Our SaddleBrooke volunteer delivery team consists of an overall distribution coordinator, five area managers and many unit delivery people. Each month, the Arizona Daily Star delivers bundles of papers to the area managers who in turn, deliver the bundled papers to the homes of the unit delivery people.
Currently, our units have a regular volunteer, and most have back up volunteers who make the deliveries for when the regular volunteers are unable to do so. To ensure the continued timely delivery of Saddlebag Notes, we are looking for a volunteer to take over or assist in the role of Delivery Coordinator which requires around five hours a month and some familiarity with Excel and Word. We also have a vacancy for an Area Manager which requires a couple of hours a month.
Won’t you please consider volunteering a small amount of your time to help us to continue to award grants to various local community organizations who need our help more than ever? Here’s an opportunity to leave 2020 behind and make the New Year a Happy one with some simple and rewarding giving. If you’re interested in volunteering or backing up, please call our distribution coordinator David Taylor at (520) 818-3344 or email him at dvt1612@gmail.com for additional details concerning the positions.