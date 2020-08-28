The SaddleBrooke Bereavement Group has been providing help for those who have experienced a loss since 2007. We have met in the Coyote room of HOA-1, every Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. With the onset of COVID-19, the face to face group had to stop meeting in March. We were stunned and felt like we were abandoning those who had come to rely on the facilitators and members who had come to rely on each other for support while dealing with a loss. But the ongoing attendees of this current group have done a wonderful job of caring for each other during this difficult time. One of their continued caring activities has been a “buddy program” in which they change “buddies” every couple of weeks. They call each other, just to let each other know that the other is cared for during this difficult time.
The concern that we have is regarding the recently bereaved, or caregivers, who have had no contact with our group before the pandemic. There is no doubt that this is an exceptionally difficult time to be recently widowed or have the virus knocking at your door. The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused most of us to lose our social anchors, but for men and women who have lost a spouse or partner, the isolation is especially devastating and frightening.
We do not know when we will be able to resume in person group sessions, but we don’t want to leave anyone without options. Thus, if you want to reach out to a bereavement counselor, please feel free to call Dolores (520-825-8980) or Pat (520-825-7920).
We will resume our Sunday group, which meets from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Coyote Room, as soon as it is deemed safe to do so. Then you will be able to join others who have had similar losses and are willing to hear your story and share theirs in a safe, confidential space.
This service is free for all SaddleBrooke Residents and is sponsored by SaddleBrooke Health & Wellness. You can contact them by phone at (520) 825-8980.