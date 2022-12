The SaddleBrooke Bereavement Group meets every Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Coyote Room on the lower level of HOA-1. Anyone in SaddleBrooke HOA-1 or HOA-2 who is dealing with grief that is associated with a death in the family is welcome to attend.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic masks are required for those not fully vaccinated but optional for those who are fully vaccinated. For questions, please call Dolores at (520) 825-8980 or Pat at (520) 825-7920.