On Sunday, October 4, the SaddleBrooke Bereavement Group will return. This group meets every Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Coyote Room at HOA-1. The group is open to anyone who lives in HOA-1 or HOA-2. We have been unable to have this group for months due to the pandemic, but feel with precautions we can now safely reopen.
We know there have been many deaths in Saddlebrooke in the past few months. This group is a good place to find support to deal with the loss.
We will take the following precautions—attendees and facilitators will need to wear masks, there will be hand sanitizer available, we will do our best to maintain social distancing, and groups will be limited to 10 attendees. We do have two group rooms available, so we will be able to accommodate up to 20 people with the extra space.
Anyone wanting further information on the bereavement group may contact Dolores at (520) 825-8980 or Pat at (520) 825-7920. We hope to see those of you interested in this group on Sunday, October 4 at 4 p.m.