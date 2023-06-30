The SaddleBrooke Bereavement Support Group meets every Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the HOA-1 Clubhouse. Until Sunday, April 16, the group will meet as usual in the Coyote Room on the lower level in that building. Beginning Sunday, April 16, this support group will meet in the Javelina Room on the main floor of the HOA-1 Clubhouse until renovation work is finished.

Anyone who lives in SaddleBrooke HOA-1 or HOA-2 and has experienced a death in their family is welcome to attend. Masks are optional. For further information, please call Dolores at (520) 825-8980 or Pat at (520) 825-7920.