Second Friday each month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fourth Tuesday each month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Drop off your unused prescription drugs at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Saddlebrooke Substation located in Mini Market near Bank of the West.
Place pills in plastic bags. NO liquids, creams, needles or syringes are accepted.
REMEMBER: Friday, January 10, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Tuesday, January 28, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This is a service provided by Saddlebrooke Community Volunteers of HOA-1 and HOA-2.
Questions? Call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181.