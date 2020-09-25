Well, it’s been many months of being closed up in our homes, and for those taking care of their loved ones who are suffering from the various neurological disorders, such as MS, Dementia, Stroke, Alzheimer’s, ALS, etc., this can mean being in a very depressed state. It is time to start caring for yourself. You may find yourself with a long “To-Do” list of tasks to complete, however, now you have to protect yourself from great physical and emotional instability which would make you unable to take care of your loved one.
Below are some “To-Do’s” that you may want to place on YOUR list:
- Breathe
- Drink lots of Water
- Nourish your body
- Sleep
- Move your body
- Laugh
- Write win a journal
- Meditate and/ or visualize
- Give yourself some credit
Take a break— get some time away from the person you are caring for. Find a friend, relative or someone who will come over to be with your loved one, while you can just get away… take a long walk, visit with friends, even go casual shopping at your favorite supermarket and have lunch with a friend. TAKE A BREAK!!
Please feel free to reach out for help or just to talk. Reach Esta Goldstein by phone at (520) 825-1181 or e-mail her at jsda38@icloud.com. You can also contact Marilyn Sellers. Reach her by phone at (520) 818-0965 or email her at wwsellers@wbhsi.net.