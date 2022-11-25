Our holiday season brings with it much laughter, happiness and possible danger. Especially to those who are care-givers to our neurologically impaired loved ones. Safety being a very important factor in our lives during the many celebrations we attend or have within our home. Therefore, our guest speakers for the meeting on Saturday, December, at the HOA-1 Arts & Crafts Venter, room #4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be our own Golder Ranch Fire Department.

They will be giving us many messages, showing us equipment, answering your questions, enabling us to feel less tension, fear of fire or accidents that can occur. They will illustrate and explain how to escape, have a plan, kitchen fires, clothing and our smoke alarms. We will discuss Fall prevention, electric lighting, decorations and even what shoes to wear.

We also look forward to having time to share any of your concerns which will help make your days as a care-giver less stressful, more knowledgeable.



For any questions, call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181 or send an email to jsda38@icloud.com. You can also reach Marilyn Sellers by phone at (520) 818-0965 or by email at wwsellers@wbhsi.net.