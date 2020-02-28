SaddleBrooke Patrol Report January 2020
Traffic Violations NOV’s Warnings
Speeding 2 9
Stop Sign 5 6
Parking Violations
Handicap 0 0
RV/Trailer 13 2
Other 1 0
SaddleBrooke Traffic Incidents January 2020
There were two traffic accidents in January. One on January 22 involving a single golf cart injury. The cart swerved suddenly throwing to driver out of the cart resulting in a transport injury.
The second was on January 23 at Saddlebrooke Blvd and Ridgeview. A single car accident. Resident had exited the vehicle to check on the headlamps and fell along side of the vehicle. The driver then exited but failed to place the vehicle in PARK. The vehicle rolled across the intersection and in the process knocked down the driver who attempted to re-enter the vehicle. Both transported and vehicle towed.
Safety Tip
- Please be very mindful of your surroundings and the condition of your vehicle when operating not only within our community but out on the open road. There are times when we forget that our modern vehicles have various automatic safety devices that activate to keep us on the straight and narrow.
- Again, another note, on golf cart safety. Golf carts have high center of gravity, making them susceptible to easily turning on their sides. An abundance of caution is necessary when operating the golf cart. I too often see carts which indeed can reach speeds of up to 35 MPH traveling down Ridgeview Ave rushing to make that T time. Slow down and avoid accidents. Also, when entering Ridgeview from side streets, DO NOT just swing into the multi-use lane without stopping first. When you are looking left there could be a walker or jogger just to your right. So, take the three second test. Stop, look left, look right, look left again, when clear, proceed. Just some common sense tips.