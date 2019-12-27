SaddleBrooke Patrol Report November, 2019
Traffic Violations NOV’s Warnings
Speeding 5 1
Stop Sign 7 0
Parking Violations
Handicap 3 2
RV/Trailer 3 4
Other 7 2
SaddleBrooke Traffic Incidents
11/20 – Two vehicles collided at the intersection of SaddleBrooke Blvd. and Meander Ct. Both vehicles were slightly damaged, but no injuries were reported.
11/25 – A golf cart jumped the curb on SaddleBrooke Blvd and hit a tree. The golf cart driver was injured and was taken to the hospital.
Safety Tip
SaddleBrooke Two rolled out their voluntary golf cart registration program on November 1. SaddleBrooke One will begin their golf cart registration program on Friday, January 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a voluntary golf cart registration and inspection event in the SaddleBrooke One Bocce Court parking lot. You will have an opportunity to have your cart safety inspected by Golf Carts of Arizona at no charge, should you choose to do so, or you can just have your cart registered at that time. The process involves filling out a simple form and then SaddleBrooke One Patrol Officers will put the registration label on your golf cart. We look forward to seeing you at this event and hope you will all come out to get your carts registered.