SaddleBrooke Patrol Report February, 2020
Traffic Violations Warnings
Speeding 6 5
Stop Sign 17 6
Parking Violations
Handicap 9 0
RV/Trailer 11 4
Other 1 1
SaddleBrooke Traffic Incidents January 2020
There was one traffic accident in the HOA-1 main parking lot on Monday, February 10 involving two vehicles. This was a parking lot accident. One vehicle was backing up and struck the rear quarter panel of a parked vehicle. No injuries.
Safety Tip
In terms of the above traffic incident please be mindful when backing out of parking spaces not only in Saddlebrooke but also in shopping centers. Some vehicles have backup camera’s but not all, so prudence indicates to be extra cautious when backing out.