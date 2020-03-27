Mission: Enhancing the quality of life for SaddleBrooke residents by heightening awareness of senior needs through information and education.
CLOSED THROUGH MARCH 2020
In an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and that most of our residents are in the vulnerable position, this program will be closed throughout the month of March, until the beginning of April. At that time, we will evaluate and determine if we need to continue to remain closed.
Since our program was started in June 2013, SaddleBrooke residents have removed the largest amount of prescription and over-the counter drugs than any other site in Pinal County. For Fiscal Year 2015 to 2016, we collected 250 pounds of medications.
Your understanding is greatly appreciated. Our hope is to restart this valuable program in a few weeks. In the meantime, please continue to put your unused medications into plastic or other bags and place them in a safe place, as we will restart this program when appropriate.