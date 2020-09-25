In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the decision to suspend this program.
The Pinal County Attorney’s Office approved reopening this program. The program will reopen on Friday, September 11 and will be available on the second Friday, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.; and on the fourth Tuesday, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Requirements to reopen are: Everyone entering the facility, MUST wear a mask. Social distancing MUST be observed (six feet between each person). Medications must be in sealed plastic bag(s). Our volunteers will no longer be able to assist you with opening prescription bottles, holding plastic bags for you to insert your medications, etc. You will also be required to place the sealed bag into the secure receptacle. Finally, the maximum number of residents inside the facility at one time is two. We ask that you wait outside until one resident exits.
If facility is closed, please DO NOT leave any prescription drugs or unacceptable items at the door. Failing to adhere to the guidelines could result in our losing this valuable program.
Please be respectful of the volunteers and residents by adhering to these guidelines. We are excited about being able to bring back this valuable service. If you have questions, please contact one of the volunteers: Esta Goldstein, (520) 825-1181; Danna Koelling, (520) 825-9678; Merna Oakley, (520) 825-1420; or Peggy Ogier, (520) 818-6360.