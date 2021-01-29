Located at:
Pinal County Sheriff’s Substation
63701 E. SaddleBrooke Boulevard
Schedule:
Second Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Fourth Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
No liquids, syringes, creams, or sharps (needles) etc.
Requirements:
- Everyone entering the facility MUST wear a mask.
- Social distancing MUST be observed.
- Medications MUST be in sealed plastic bag(s) (i.e., Ziploc or other similar product). Our volunteers will no longer be able to assist you with opening prescription bottles, holding plastic bags for you to insert your medications, etc. You will be required to place the sealed bag into the receptacle.
- Two residents are the maximum number inside the facility at one time. Please wait outside until someone exits.
Please be respectful of the volunteers and residents and adhere to the above guidelines.
Volunteer Contacts:
Esta Goldstein, 825-1181; Danna Koelling, 825-9678;
Merna Oakley, 825-1420; and Peggy Ogier, 818-6360