Our Sheriff’s Office sits quietly among the buildings across from our SaddleBrooke gas station. In agreement with the County and the Sheriff’s office, our volunteers have been allowed to collect pills for disposal there, providing a valuable service to the community. Twice monthly, lovely ladies sit patiently awaiting visits from YOU. IF you’ve found expired or unused pills hidden away in cabinets or drawers, drop by! Want to know how easy it is? It’s really quite simple. Just remove your pills from their plastic containers and place them into plastic Ziplock bags or something similar. Once inside the Sheriff’s office, you’ll be greeted and directed to the locked metal depository. Simply place the bag into it and that’s it! This past year, nearly 300 residents found their way to us.

Schedule

Second Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, May 12

and Fourth Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 23.

Location

Pinal County Sheriff’s Substation

63701 E. SaddleBrooke Boulevard

(A few stores away from Bank of the West.)

Requirements

Please no liquids, syringes, creams, or sharps (needles) etc.

Place pills in plastic bags (no bottles).

Pills can be mixed and combined in one bag.

No liquids, creams, needles, or syringes accepted.

Medications MUST be in sealed plastic bag(s) (Ziploc or other similar product). Our volunteers will no longer be able to assist you with opening prescription bottles, holding plastic bags for you to insert your medications, etc. You will be required to place the sealed bag into the disposal receptacle.

Volunteer Contacts

Esta Goldstein - (520) 825-1181

Trudy Hogan - (520) 360-2225

Myrna Ellis - (520) 825-7344

Danna Koelling - (520) 825-9678

Joyce Sutay - (520) 825-4220