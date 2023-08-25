Drop off unused prescription drugs at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office office in the Mini-Mart.

Location

Pinal County Sheriff’s Substation

63701 E. SaddleBrooke Boulevard

(A few stores away from Bank of the West.)

Schedule

September

Friday, September 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,

Tuesday, September 26, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

October

Friday, October 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,

Tuesday, October 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Requirements

Pills can be mixed and combined in one bag.

Place pills in plastic bags (no bottles).

No liquids, creams, needles, or syringes accepted.

Medications MUST be in sealed plastic bag(s) (Ziploc or other similar product). Our volunteers will no longer be able to assist you with opening prescription bottles, holding plastic bags for you to insert your medications, etc. You will be required to place the sealed bag into the disposal receptacle.