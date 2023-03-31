Location

Pinal County Sheriff’s Substation

63701 E. SaddleBrooke Boulevard

(A few stores away from Bank of the West.)

Schedule

Second Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, April 14

and Fourth Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 25.

Requirements

Please no liquids, syringes, creams, or sharps (needles) etc.

Place pills in plastic bags (no bottles).

Pills can be mixed and combined in one bag.

Medications MUST be in sealed plastic bag(s) (Ziploc or other similar product). Our volunteers will no longer be able to assist you with opening prescription bottles, holding plastic bags for you to insert your medications, etc. You will be required to place the sealed bag into the disposal receptacle.

Volunteer Contacts

Esta Goldstein (520)825-1181; Trudy Hogan (520) 360-2225; Danna Koelling (520) 825-9678 and Joyce Sutay (520) 825-4220.

We are thankful to be able to be a part of this valuable service in SaddleBrooke.