The first thing people usually say when the topic of square dancing comes up is “Oh, I did that in grade school”. Except they really didn’t as the world and look of square dancing has taken on a new look over the years. Those that remember dancing in grade school would find the music very different today. There is a diverse range of music played from the Beach Boys, Chicago, Micheal Jackson to more traditional and modern country western music. Even the dress code has evolved. You will still see the traditional square dance attire as well as jeans and western shirts.

Eleven SaddleBrooke Square club dancers traveled to Sierra Vista, Arizona for the eighth annual Hummingbird Hoedown square dance festival held on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. Another 117 dancers from young teenagers to dancers in their 90’s took part in this weekend festival. The caller, Jet Roberts, hails from Alabama and started calling in 1971 at the young age of eight-years-old. Jet is known for his smooth and interesting choreography, plus, he always puts his heart and soul into his calling.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Once the music began on Friday night, the dancers filled the floor for a fun experience of laughter and dancing. More dancers packed the floor starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning and continued until 10:30 p.m. that night. It was an exciting dance full of high energy organized by many wonderful volunteers.

For more information, check out our website at saddlebrookesquares.com.