Taking care of yourself, caregivers, is one of the most important things for you to do every day. Think of what will happen to your loved one, if you are not well,you are hurting, you are unable to be there for the important moments in life.
That’s why we are having as our guest speaker, Dr. Robert Watson, DC, Owner, Chiropractic USA on Friday, April 17, at the Preserve Club House, Room 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. He has been in practice since 2008 at 1820 East Innovation Park Drive in Oro Valley. His practice holds true to the education, information and growth of knowledge to make every patient not only healthier, but more understanding of what it takes to stay healthy in mind and body.
So, if you are the caretaker for a loved one suffering from a neurological disorder, such as dementia, Alzheimers, MS, ALS, Parkinsons, Stroke, please come to our meeting to learn how and why it is so important to 'Take Care’.
For a reservation, contact Marilyn Sellers by phone at (520) 818-0965, or email her at wwsellers@wbhsi.net.
Other questions? Reach out to Esta Goldstein by phone at (520) 825-1181 or email her at jsda38@icloud.com.
Future meetings:
- May 15