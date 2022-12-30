Holiday season is over, all the food, hassle, anxiety and sleepless nights can be put behind us and we can begin a new year returning to the care of ourselves—not everyone else, but ourselves.

We invite you to attend our group meeting for caregivers of the neurologically impaired on Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center, HOA-1, room 4. Meetings are held the second Saturday.

Join us for tips on how you can overcome the stressful times during the every day responsibilities and turn them into meaningful, possibly beautiful experiences of caring for our loved ones. We have speakers on all subjects, literature for you to take, open discussions with warm, loving responses from those who are experiencing many similar daily issues.

For questions, call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-11815 or send an email to jsda38@icloud.com. Reach out also to Marilyn Sellers by phone at (520) 818-0965 or via email at wwsellers@wbhsi.net.

Upcoming Meetings

Saturday, January 14

Saturday, February 11

Saturday, April 8

Saturday, May 13