A brief review of 5th grade biology:
- Food chain – Series of steps by which energy is obtained, used, and changed by living things. Example – sunlight helps grain to grow, the grain feeds cattle, and humans eat the cattle.
- Producer – Organism that takes non-living matter (energy from the sun, water, minerals, carbon dioxide) and uses it to produce food (energy) for itself with surplus for other organisms. Example – plants
- Consumer – Does not produce own food. Example – animals
- Decomposer – Organism that feeds off dead plants and animals and reduces their remains to minerals and gases again. Examples – worms, bacteria, fungi
Being a Ranger on the golf course I observe some very strange things. One day as I was waiting for a foursome to tee off I was startled to see a lady suddenly start running around swinging her club at a roadrunner. When I approached and asked what the problem was she exclaimed that “the beast of a roadrunner was carrying off one of those dear little quail”.
Now I’ll admit that baby quail are cute and they do grow into handsome birds but so are baby chickens and that doesn’t keep us away from “ KFC”. Quail are a very important part of the desert food chain and as that I call them “The Sardine of the Desert”. As such they are both consumers and consumed!
The female Gambel’s Quail lays 10-16 eggs in a simple depression concealed in vegetation, often at the base of a rock or shrubbery. Many homeowners have been startled when a quail suddenly burst out from a hidden nest in a flowerpot while they were watering. Incubation lasts from 21–24 days, usually performed by the female and rarely by the male. During the time the females are on the nest you will hear the males give the “All Clear” call every 15-30 seconds from a perch where he can survey the area for predators. The chicks are precocial (The term precocial refers to species in which the young are relatively mature and mobile from the moment of birth or hatching), leaving the nest with their parents within hours of hatching. The nesting season is of variable duration, depending on rainfall, but usually begins in April and ends in June or July. Green plant material is necessary for successful nesting. In years of low winter or spring rainfall, they may not nest at all. Quail are strongly monogamous and can nest twice in years with good rainfall and food availability. Within four weeks the young quail have developed to a point of independence, and conditions being favorable the adult pair may brood again.
Quail eggs and young are favorite food for many animals such as rats, roadrunners, jays, fox, ringtails and skunks to name a few. If quail laid an average of 12 eggs and they all became adults (that’s six pair) and the following year they all nested and survived we would soon be up to our necks in quail. (You do the math). Because quail are such an important part of the food chain they must lay many eggs, but for the population to remain stable only two, on average, will survive from each pair over the life of the original pair.
As a result of the quail-nesting season the roadrunners also are nesting. This is so that there will be a plentiful supply of food for its young. It is also the time of year when we most likely will find a Gila Monster searching for its favorite food, “quail eggs”. When a Gila Monster finds a nest of eggs it will eat up to 80% of its own weight in one meal that will last for a whole year. Thus being a successful Gila Monster it can now spend the rest of its year, resting in a burrow out of the heat and cold, or looking for a mate without having to waste time hunting for food.