The Patrol Mission Statement: Patrol will serve SaddleBrooke HOA#1 Community by securing the assets of the Association and safeguard its residents, guests, and facilities as reasonably as possibly in a courteous and professional manner.
Welcome Back our Winter Residents
The cooler fall weather in the morning is upon us. What does that mean for SaddleBrooke? It means more walkers and bicycle riders in the early morning hours taking advantage of the cooler temperatures. That in turn, translates into motorists to be extra vigilant when driving in SaddleBrooke during the morning and early evening hours. Your Patrol urges you to be more aware of your surroundings and please obey the traffic rules for everyone’s benefit.
Along with the increased traffic in SaddleBrooke your Patrol is stepping up traffic monitoring at our busiest intersections. Please remember to obey the stop signs and come to a complete stop.
Incidents of Note
09/06/2020 Medical emergency, resident found deceased in home.
09/08/2020 Resident reported mailbox damaged.
09/13/2020 Resident reported extended barking of dogs nearby.