Sonoran-spiced Sloppy Meatless Sandwich Filling
Makes 4 generous portions
Ingredients
4 oz. raw cashews
3 Tbsp. liquid aminos (or tamari)
4 oz. mushrooms
1 tsp prepared yellow mustard
8 oz. cauliflower
½ tsp red wine vinegar
8 ounces Trader Joe’s Grilled frozen peppers and onions
1 jar (16 ounces) Trader Joes Fire Roasted Salsa (no salt added)
1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
½ tsp garlic powder
¾ cup organic catsup
1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
½ tsp. each: smoked paprika, cinnamon, cumin, and coriander
1 tsp chili powder
Method
- Using a Food Processor, pulse cashews until finely chopped. Remove from work bowl and set aside. Repeat with mushrooms.
- Grate or finely chop cauliflower.
- Chop frozen bell peppers/onions into small dice.
- Put olive oil and a large skillet, heat over medium-high until oil shimmers. Add chopped onion/bell peppers and cook until softened and liquid has evaporated. Reduce heat to medium.
- Add spices and continue to cook over medium heat until spices are fragrant.
- Add chopped cauliflower to skillet. Cook, stirring gently for 3 minutes. Add cashews and continue cooking for another 2 minutes. Finally, stir in mushrooms and cook for 2 more minutes.
- Stir in liquid aminos, mustard, and vinegar; mix well. (At this point, the mixture can be used as “meat” in tacos, burritos, lasagna, etc.)
- For sloppy meat filling, stir in salsa and catsup. Continue cooking, uncovered over medium-low heat for 10 minutes.
- Serve on whole wheat buns or over a cooked whole grain such as barley.
Recipe notes
- Amino liquid, soy sauce, and mushrooms all provide a flavor called umami that is associated with meat.
- If you prefer, you can use eight ounces of riced cauliflower instead of chopping your own.
- If you don’t have smoked paprika, sweet paprika will do, but won’t provide as much heat.
- The prepared mixture can be portioned into jars and frozen for up to 3 months. Defrost in refrigerator overnight. Put in microwave-safe container and reheat gently on 70% power.
- 5-spice seasoning is comprised of equal parts: chili powder, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, and smoked paprika
If you would like more ideas on how to make your diet more plant-forward, plan to attend my free lecture Wednesday, March 6 at 1 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at Desert View.
Nancy Teeter is a SaddleBrooke resident and registered dietitian nutritionist.