About a year ago while I was exhibiting a Gila Monster at the “Nature Program at Catalina State Park” a visitor said to me “Isn’t it nice that the Gila Monster has such a pretty Southwest design?” It took me a moment before I explained that Southwest colors, patterns and designs came from nature not the other way around. Even though that seemed obvious to me, I started to think about it. For instance if you decide to repaint your house you are limited by the HOA to a range of colors, I asked how these colors were selected. The short answer was that these colors were picked by the committee and were “Southwest colors.”
Easy enough I looked up “Southwest Colors” on the Internet. One source gives seven colors for the southwest: Turquoise, Deep Reds, Blue, Golden Yellow, Green, Earth Tones and Terra Cotta. Okay, I cannot disagree with those choices, however there certainly leaves a wide range of tones or hues within those seven.
I would describe these seven colors of the southwest as:
- Turquoise– Blue green as found in rocks containing Copper
- Deep Reds – Like sunset over the Tortolitas after a rain storm or the alpine glow on the Catalinas
- Blue – The color on the collared lizard or the distant mountain ranges
- Golden Yellow – Like dry grass in the summer
- Green - dull and dusty - Like the Mesquite tree in the summer heat
- Earth Tones – Ivory, tan and brown – Like the bark on trees or the rocks and pebbles in the arroyos
- Terra Cotta – A deep orange, suggests Iron Oxide (Fe2O3 ) in the Soil or the last light on the mountains
So I went through some of my favorite color photos and came up with my own Palette of “Southwest Colors” Maybe you would not paint your house with these but I had fun finding the colors from my own photos.
So now that I found the colors, so what about “Southwestern design”?
I felt sure that southwestern design originated from nature. I started looking at what people were decorating their homes in SaddleBrooke with. Wow a lot of Native American artifacts! I figured that those artifacts had been inspired by nature. I started working on my photos again and tried to match up some of the artifacts with nature.
I don’t know much about art but here are some of the things I came up with:
Hope you enjoy my Southwestern colors and designs.