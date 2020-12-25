Each year, 15 members from the SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf Association (SMGA) along with one of their PGA Members play a competition against the MountainView Preserve Men’s Association (MPMGA) with its 15 members and a PGA Golf Professional. This year’s competition was hosted by the SMGA.
The first day of competition was conducted on Thursday, November 5 on the MountainView Course. The hosts from MPMGA were not in a friendly mood and went on to score 13-and-a-half of the available 16 points for the day one competition. The competition itself was broken into two separate events; the first nine holes was a two-man, better ball event and the second nine holes was an alternate shot event. The day was a true Ryder Cup competition.
Top performers of the day consisted of Scott Lundgren-Dennis Marchand, Scott Davis-Grant Farquhar, Dan Nordhill-Steve Rose and John Brubaker-Bruce Fink teams which earned two points a team. The top performing team for SMGA was the Ron Walter-Lynn Strand team which earned one-and-a-half points.
The second day of competition followed on Friday, November 6 and the competition was played on the Tucson/Catalina Courses at HOA-1. The day’s competition consisted of 15 individual match play events. Day two saw a much closer competition as the MPMGA team won eight points, while the SMGA Team won seven points.
Day two MPMGA match winners included Scott Davis, Dan Nordhill, Steve Rose, Bruce Fink, Al Bolty, Tony Van Natter, Dave Hill and Bill Webster.
For the two-day competition the MPMGA scored 21-and-a-half points and the SMGA scored nine-and-one-half points. MPMGA retained the Ryder Cup Trophy and bragging rights for another year.
The SMGA hosted a socially distanced luncheon following the competition on their outdoor deck where both teams could continue to interact and discuss the days competition. We appreciate the significant effort that was made to produce the luncheon in a fashion that was safe for all.