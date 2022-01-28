The changes to the USA Pickleball Rules have been announced. Probably the most important rule changes relate to the serve.
The “chainsaw” serve
The rules changes prohibit the so-called “chainsaw” serve. Under this change, a player may only use her or his non-paddle hand to toss the pickleball for the serve. In other words, the player must not use the paddle or the paddle handle to toss the pickleball to be served. The only exception to this rule is if the serving player only has the use of one hand. That said, the rule allows a player to use his or her non-paddle hand to add spin to the serve.
The “drop” serve
The so-called “drop” serve was provisionally permitted by the 2021 rule changes. The 2022 rule changes have now adopted the “drop” serve as a permanent option. For the “drop” serve, the serving player may drop the ball from his or her hand or paddle face and hit the ball after it bounces. However, the ball must be dropped only and must not be thrown down or up. The ball can land on any part of the playing surface. In other words, the ball can bounce in front of the service line or behind the service line, but the server must remain behind the service line.
However, the release of the ball must be visible to the opponent and any referee or a replay is required. The ball can be struck by either a forehand motion or a backhand motion. In addition, the ball can be dropped more than once before it is struck for the serve as long as it is struck within 10 seconds of the server’s call of the serve.
Now that the “drop” serve is a permanent serve option, the question arises as to whether a player should adopt this serve. Some commentators have recommended that new players adopt the “drop” serve, rather than the “volley” serve, particularly if the player is not experienced in racket sports. Commentators have also suggested that a player should switch to the “drop” serve, if the player has been having problems with the “volley” serve.
Some commentators have argued that the “drop” serve is more consistent with the rest of the game which is mainly ground strokes. They have also maintained that the “drop” serve provides better timing than a “volley” serve by reducing rushing a serve which can lead to a fault. Some have also noted that the “drop” serve results in deeper shots. Finally, some commentators have suggested that the “drop” serve eliminates arguments that a “volley” serve was “illegal” by not being hit below the waist, not hit in an upward motion and/or the paddle being under the wrist. As they note, these service requirements do not apply to the “drop” serve.
The wrong score
Under the new rules, if the wrong score has been announced, an opponent cannot stop play if the serve has been made. Any correction of the score should be made prior to the next serve. If a player stops the rally due to a misstated score, that player has committed a fault.
Extra balls
The new rules allow a player to have an extra ball in her or his pocket. However, a fault occurs if the extra ball falls on the court during a rally.
Court jamming
Under the new rules, headphones and ear buds are prohibited in competitive play. One commentator has suggested that ear buds could facilitate coaching during a game which is not allowed. That said, hearing aids are allowed. On the other hand, headphones and ear buds are permitted in recreational play.