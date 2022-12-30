Since 2016, MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association has partnered with University of Arizona Cancer Center (UACC) to raise a total of $213,906 for cancer research. This year’s event, held at MountainView Golf Course on Tuesday, November 15, raised $26,775! The event was co-chaired by Ann “Vanna” Van Sickel and Sharon Marchione. Vanna thanked all who helped make this a success and said, “Because of cancer research I am cancer free so hosting ‘Take a Swing at Cancer’ is my way of giving back.”

This just-for-fun event, open to casual and serious golfers from near and far, was sponsored by Sparkle & Splash, Ironwood Dermatology, and Long Realty-Margie & Dottie Team. Each hole had honor signs dedicated to a loved one who fought cancer. Teams of 19 ladies foursomes, nine mixed, and six men for 136 participants competed in a step-aside scramble format where “Mulligans” purchased before the round could be used on Par 3s.

After the event, golfers gathered for delicious appetizers and a potato bar in the MountainView Ballroom where tables were themed with cancer-ribbon decor, beautifully handmade by Kim Cox. Gift bags from over 70 donors were raffled, there was a ‘Secret Wine Sale’, and fabulous donated auction items offering many exciting golf opportunities.

During dinner, Elaine Cunningham, Senior Director of Development at UACC, passionately spoke of how donation dollars are used in research and prevention. Did you know that they are the only NIC (National Cancer Institute-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center) headquartered in the State of Arizona?

Please join us next year for a really great and worthwhile event, and remember to buy those “Mulligans”!