The 24th annual MountainView Collegiate Women’s Golf Tournament is fast approaching and the line-up of 17 teams proves to be highly competitive! The teams are:

Arkansas

Houston

Iowa State

K-State

Missouri

Nebraska

New Mexico

New Mexico St

North Carolina

North Texas

Ohio State

San Jose State

Southern Miss

TCU

Tulsa

UNLV

Wisconsin

The tournament consists of tee times on Friday/Saturday starting at 8 a.m. and there will be a 7:45 a.m. shotgun start on Sunday. During the tournament, up-to-date, live scoring will be available on the online app at birdiefire.com.

As in past years, we are offering for the teams to be housed within SaddleBrooke. If you’re interested in housing a player or a coach, please call Mary Baglien at (520) 825-1262.

We’re also in need of volunteers to shuttle players from green to tee on some holes (using their personal golf cart), spot on some holes, and to input scores into the scoring app (using their personal cell phone.) We will also need donations of bottled water and monetary donations to purchase supplies (bananas, granola bars, and snacks) for the players/coaches. If you’re interested in being a volunteer or donating water/money, there will be a form available by Wednesday, February 1 on the website. Visit mvcollegiate.wordpress.com/. If you have questions about volunteering, please call Jo Helms at (520) 825-0205.

We hope to see you out on the course to watch some spectacular golf during the tournament! It’s a wonderful event for our community!