\The 23rd Annual MountainView Collegiate Women’s Golf Tournament was held Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 20 at the MountainView Golf Club. The 16 teams from across the nation who participated were: Arkansas, Florida, Houston, Iowa State, K-State, Mizzou, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, San Jose State, Southern Mississippi, Texas A&M, Texas Christian University, Texas Tech, Tulsa, and UNLV.

We had some very windy weather, but the players didn’t seem to care! With a three-day total of 839 (-25), Texas Tech walked away with the win! The Team Runner-up was San Jose State with a total of 840 (-24). The Individual Medalist was Kajal Mistry from Arkansas who shot a three-day total of 206 (-10), and the Runner-up was Natasha Oon (San Jose State) with a 207 (-9).

We’d like to thank Bashas’ for again donating all of the bananas for the players during the three days.

The golf course staff and golf shop staff did a tremendous job making the course ready and keeping the bottled water on ice during the three days of play, plus the practice round on Thursday. Matt Hudson (Director of Golf Operations), Mike Karpe (PGA Professional), Paul Hallock (Golf Course Superintendent), along with their staff, did a wonderful job throughout the tournament keeping things running smoothly for everyone from the players and coaches to the volunteers and the many spectators.

The 150 volunteers who: donated over 45 cases of bottled water and money to purchase snacks and bathroom supplies, shuttled, transported, provided real-time scoring – we couldn’t do it without you! The players and coaches mentioned many times how thankful they are to have you involved in all aspects of the tournament. There were also many residents who opened their homes to eight of the sixteen teams, and provided housing and meals for the players and coaches – thank you for being so welcoming!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Thank you to Phil Gray and his leadership for the five Rules Officials who kept things in line during the tournament. Their expertise was invaluable!

Kristi Knight (K-State Coach) and Stephanie Cooper-Priesmeyer (MIZZOU Coach) are the host colleges for this tournament and they are responsible for inviting the teams and making all of the decisions from the practice round luncheon to the pin locations to the pairings, etc. This is their tournament and we’re thankful they want to come here every year!

And, last but not least, to the Tournament Committee who worked tirelessly to ensure the volunteers are ready, trained, where they need to be; the water and money donations are in place so we have refreshments to feed and hydrate the players/coaches; volunteer schedules are documented and communicated accordingly; and most importantly, make everyone feel welcome so they’ll come back every year. The Tournament Committee consists of: Mary Baglien, Deb Bunker, Phil Gray, Jo Helms, Matt Hudson, Mike Karpe, Sandy Strack, and Donna Vargas (who provided treats this year even though she wasn’t available to help!).

Next year’s tournament is already scheduled for Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19, 2023 at MountainView Golf Club. Mark your calendars and plan to volunteer and/or come out to watch some spectacular golf! Watch the website for more information regarding the tournament. Visit mvcollegiate.wordpress.com/.